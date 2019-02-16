Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch in India soon, price leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy M30 in India in February, according to a report by news agency, IANS. Though an exact date is unclear at this point, it adds that the phone will go on sale in the first week of March at a price of Rs 14,990.

The Galaxy M30 is the company’s third smartphone in the company’s Galaxy M-series, which launched with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India in January.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will reportedly have a Super AMOLED Infinity V display, triple camera setup on the back and 5,000mAh battery. The device will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor and will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

Samsung Galaxy M-series is exclusive to online platform in India. The Galaxy M10 is available in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.

In related news, Samsung will launch its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 on February 20, 11 am PT. In India, it converts to February 21, 12:30 am. The event will take place in San Francisco. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch its new showcase its Galaxy Fold smartphone as well.