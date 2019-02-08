Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leaked again, to feature Exynos 7904 SoC and triple cameras

Samsung just introduced the Galaxy M10 and M20 phones in India, and these are the first device to feature a notch from the company. Samsung is calling this an ‘Infinity V’ notch design, and it looks like the company is already gearing up to launch another variant in the M series. Galaxy M30 could be the next phone on the list and this could have a triple camera.

According to a new leak, the Galaxy M30 will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 7904 processor, which is the same as the one seen on the Galaxy M20 phone. The leak shared on Twitter by a Slashleaks contributor claims the device will have Exynos 7904 processor, 16MP front camera and 6.38-inch screen with resolution of 2220 x 1080.

The rear camera appears to be a triple camera configuration with 13MP+5MP+5MP combination, while the selfie camera will be 16MP. The battery on the phone is also listed as 5000 mAh, which would be the same as the M20 device. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 13MP+5MP and an 8MP front camera.

Earlier German tech website AllAboutSamsung had also posted some leaks about the Galaxy M30, which mentioned a 5000 mAh battery, 6.38-inch display, and triple cameras. The report had also mentioned the same 13MP+5MP+5MP configuration for the rear camera, and said the front camera would be 16MP, which is also being reported by this new leak.

The only thing that the report did not mention was the processor, which it said was not confirmed. Now it is being claimed that Samsung might just add its newer Exynos 7904 chipset on the phone. The Galaxy M30 could have the following dimensions: 159 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.

Samsung’s Galaxy M series is supposed to challenge the Redmi phones in India. The South-Korean player has lost the number one smartphone vendor tag to Xiaomi, which is dominating the affordable and mid-range segment in India. With the Galaxy M10 and M20, Samsung kept the price under Rs 13,000.

The Galaxy M30 if it does come with the triple camera will likely sport a higher price tag of under Rs 15,000-16,000 and could allow Samsung to offer another mid-range phone to consumers, but with a better camera. The Galaxy M series is also limited to the online market in India.