Samsung to launch Galaxy M30 in India on February 27, company confirms

Samsung has announced the release date of Galaxy M30, the company’s next smartphone in the M series. In a recent tweet, Samsung confirmed the newest member in the Galaxy M series will be unveiled at 6pm on February 27, 2019. What makes this announcement interesting is the timing. The launch of the Galaxy M30 is happening, just a day before the debut of Redmi Note 7 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Specifications, expected price

Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy M30 will have a Super AMOLED Infinity V display (Samsung’s name for V-shaped notch), triple camera setup on the back and a 5,000 mAh battery. The device will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 processor and will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

Remember that the Galaxy M20 is also powered by the same Exynos 7904 processor. While the price of Galaxy M10 starts from Rs 7,990 and M20’s from Rs 10,990, reports suggest that the price of Galaxy M30 would be in the vicinity of Rs 14,990.

It is worth noting that Samsung will launch its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20, 11 am PT, which converts to February 21, 12:30 am in India. During the event, Samsung is expected to showcase its Galaxy F foldable phone as well.