Samsung Galaxy M30 first impressions: Nice build and premium look but does it perform?

Samsung has just launched Galaxy M30, the third phone in its online-exclusive M-series smartphone lineup. The device is the first to sport a triple camera setup in the series and promises a lot more than the previous handsets Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The phone will be up for sale on Amazon and Samsung’s official website from March 5.

Galaxy M30 is priced Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 13MP (main sensor) + 5MP (depth sensor) + 5MP (ultra-wide lens) triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 processor octa-core processor and hosts a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging via Type-C USB.

We had a chance to use the device and here are the first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30 first impressions: Design, build and display

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a plastic unibody and a gradient textured back which feels and looks premium, but it is in fact a smudge magnet. The triple camera setup resides on the left corner and is not embossed over the back panel, giving the rear a more sleek feel. The fingerprint sensor’s positioning needs a little getting used to.

The volume rockers and the power button sit at the right while the SIM-cum-MicroSD card tray is to the left. The bottom edge has the 3.5-mm jack, Type-C USB port, primary microphone, a speaker module and lastly the top edge consists of noise cancellation.

The whole build is compact, lightweight and sits comfortably in the hands.

The display of the device is Super AMOLED which is impressive, to say the least. The display is vibrant and sharp with impressive viewing angles. The display is bright enough to easily read the text under direct sunlight. The chin is small and bezels are thin but they could be thinner.

Samsung Galaxy M30 first impressions: Cameras

The triple camera setup (13MP+5MP+5MP) on Samsung Galaxy M30 captures decent images in both good and low light situations. The ultra-wide mode is there but it does not impress. The same goes for depth-sensor or Live Focus. The edge detection often fails and mixes the subject with the background. These are only first impressions of the camera, wait for the review for detailed camera performance.

The 16MP front camera takes good photos, but it fails to perform well in low-light situations.

Samsung Galaxy M30 first impressions: Performance and battery

The Exynos 7904 processor registers a score of 1,06,977 on Antutu Benchmark. The 5,000 mAh battery of the phone looks promising but more time is needed to test the performance and battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 first impressions: Software and UI

Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo which is impressive when you compare to other skins out there. The UI is snappy and the app drawer gets things done.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Early verdict

Samsung Galaxy M30 looks so good so far for its price of Rs 14,990. Samsung has packed in quite a bit by keeping the design and build attractive, but we need more time to put all of it to the test. Wait for our full review, until then we reserve our verdict.