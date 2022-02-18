Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, M33 5G could launch soon in India

Samsung may launch a couple of new M-series phones in India soon. Support pages for the Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G have now been spotted on the company’s India website.

Support pages go live just ahead of a launch, and with the ones for these two devices now up, a launch is imminent. We could probably see both phones launch within a week or two.

The support pages don’t offer a lot of information on the devices yet, but do confirm that they are both dual-SIM phones.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India revealed: Check details

The Samsung M33 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC and was spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms. A support page for the phone was also reportedly spotted on the Samsung Russia website.

The M33 was also recently spotted on Geekbench with the SM-M336BU model number. This phone could feature 6GB RAM and a 6,000mAh battery. With a large battery being a signature M-series feature, that isn’t surprising.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M23 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F23 smartphone. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chip.

As per listings spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G could run Android 12 and come with a 25W charger and microSD card support. The phone is also expected to come with 6GB RAM.

The M-series is expected to launch in the midrange segment and could go up against phones like the Redmi Note 11 series and the Realme 9 series.