Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India

After the Galaxy M31, which impressed us a lot, Samsung now launches another M-series phone called Galaxy M21 in India. This is the successor to the Galaxy M20 that was launched in the country last year. The Galaxy M21 comes with top-notch features but the biggest highlight is the massive 6000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support. The M21 has many upgrades over the Galaxy M20 such as three cameras, up to 6GB RAM, and more.

The Galaxy M21 competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 as it comes with the same price. The Galaxy M21 starts at RS 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Samsung is yet to confirm the price of the top-end model that includes 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. Buyers will be able to purchase the Galaxy M21 from Amazon.in starting noon on March 23. The phone will be available in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

The Samsung phone comes with Infinity U super AMOLED display that measures 6.4 inches with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the two competition devices Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 the Galaxy M21 includes Corning Gorilla 3 protection. The Realme and Redmi phones come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone includes a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy M21 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. There’s microSD card support up to 512GB storage. It runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top put-of-the-box. The phone comes with triple rear camera setup at the back including 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies the Galaxy M21 includes a 20MP camera with artificial intelligence (AI) based features. For security, it includes fingerprint sensor as well as Face ID.

