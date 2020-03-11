Samsung Galaxy M21 launch on March 16: Can it compete with Redmi Note 9?

The listings reveal key specifications about the product like a triple camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and more. The listings reveal key specifications about the product like a triple camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and more.

Samsung is set to launch the successor to its Galaxy M20 smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy M21 on March 16 in India. Just ahead of its launch the company has created a microsite for the product on its official India website and the same has been done on Amazon. The listings reveal key specifications about the product including a triple camera setup, and a big 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Expected price

Samsung Galaxy M20 was introduced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is currently available at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, the 3GB RAM variant is no more available on Amazon. The Galaxy M21 is expected to be priced at around the same price at which the M20 was launched last year. The company is expected to improve the specs by a lot due to it being the competitor of the Redmi Note 9 and Realme 6.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Specifications

In its own microsite and the Amazon landing page, the company has revealed a number of specifications that the device will come with and how it will look. From the images, the device looks quite similar to the recently launched Galaxy M31.

It comes with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The company has not revealed the specifications of the display. The device will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims will last through the day and night. The Galaxy M31 that launched recently also came with a 6000 mAh battery. This is something no other player is offering in the market yet, and Samsung appears to have made it a staple feature across the M series.

The Galaxy M21 will come with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, which is another upgrade from the previous generation. The company has not revealed what the other two sensors will be, however, we think that one will be a wide-angle sensor and the other will be a depth sensor.

On the front, it will feature a 20MP sensor for taking selfies. According to earlier reports, the device will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top.

