Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched: Check price, features

The new Samsung Galaxy M21 is also powered by the same Exynos 9611 chipset that powered the older model. (Image Source: Amazon)

Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India today. The new model comes with small upgrades over the existing Galaxy M21. These include triple-rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. There is also a waterdrop style notch and two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition will be priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will be available in two colours – Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. The phone also has dual SIM slots and comes with Android 11 with One UI Core edition on top.

The device will be available on Amazon India for July 26 as part of the Prime Day sale. The phone will also be available on the Samsung website and with other offline retailers in the country. Customers purchasing the phone from Amazon with HDFC cards will also get a 10 percent instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset that was also present on the older variant.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Samsung GM2 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is another 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. There is also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.