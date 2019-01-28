Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 phones aimed at millennials in India. The Galaxy M series is India first and online exclusive, which means it will be sold only via the Samsung online store and Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will go on sale starting February 5, 2019. The Galaxy M10 and M20 both come with an Infinity V notch and a dual-camera at the back.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 price in India, sale date

Samsung Galaxy M10 will be the budget price variant in the series. The phone will start at Rs 7,990 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The Galaxy M10 will also have a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option for Rs 8,990.

Samsung Galaxy M20 will start at a price of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 12,990. The phones will be on sale from February 5, 2019. Both the phones will be made available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 has a 6.22-inch Infinity V display with HD+ resolution (720p) resolution. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 processor. It comes with 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB storage coupled with 512GB microSD slot.

The rear camera is 13MP+5MP with f/1.9 aperture on the bigger sensor. The front camera is 5MP. It has Widevine L1 certification as well to support full HD and HD content on platforms like Netflix. The battery

is 3400 mAh with a micro-USB port.

Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3 Infinity V display with a Full HD+ resolution, which is 1080 p. The phone is powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 7904 octa core processor, which has a 14nm design and can also support triple camera.

The rear camera is 13MP + 5MP with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is 8MP. Both the front and rear camera come with a Portrait mode.

The M20 also comes with 3GB RAM /32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage with 512GB microSD slot. The phone has a huge 5000 mAh battery, type-C USB port and 15w fast charging.

Advertising

This one also comes with Widevine L1 certification for HD and full HD content support on Netflix. The device also has Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound. Both the Galaxy M10 and M20 run Samsung Experience UI 9.5 with Android Oreo 8.1