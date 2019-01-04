Samsung Galaxy M20 FCC listing suggests 6.13-inch display

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy M20 will reportedly sport a 6.13-inch Infinity U notch design where the 8MP front camera will be placed inside the notch.

Samsung Galaxy M20 has passed the US certification site, FCC and the listing was spotted by Nashville Chatter. Samsung’s new upcoming Galaxy-M series is expected to launch later this month and will likely include four smartphones – Galaxy M10, M20, M30, and M40. Prior to this, specifications of Galaxy M10 were revealed via FCC listing.

Samsung Galaxy M20 will reportedly sport Infinity U notch design where the 8MP front camera will be placed inside the notch. The screen size could be 6.13-inches. The phone will have a dual rear camera setup, expected to be a combination of 13MP and 5MP cameras.

The phone is speculated to be available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM+32 ROM and 3GB RAM+64GB storage. The colour options include blue and dark grey. Samsung Galaxy M20 could measure 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm. It could support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy M2 or M20 was also spotted on benchmarking sites, GeekBench and Antutu with model number SM-M205F. The listings reveal this will be a mid-segment phone with an LCD display that will have Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy M20 will have a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a notch on top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It will run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. According to SamMobile, the phone will have dual-SIM support with a likely launch in Asia, parts of Europe, and the Middle East.

