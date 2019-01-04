Samsung Galaxy M20 FCC listing suggests 6.13-inch display

Samsung Galaxy M20 has passed the US certification site, FCC and the listing was spotted by Nashville Chatter. Samsung’s new upcoming Galaxy-M series is expected to launch later this month and will likely include four smartphones – Galaxy M10, M20, M30, and M40. Prior to this, specifications of Galaxy M10 were revealed via FCC listing.

Samsung Galaxy M20 will reportedly sport Infinity U notch design where the 8MP front camera will be placed inside the notch. The screen size could be 6.13-inches. The phone will have a dual rear camera setup, expected to be a combination of 13MP and 5MP cameras.

The phone is speculated to be available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM+32 ROM and 3GB RAM+64GB storage. The colour options include blue and dark grey. Samsung Galaxy M20 could measure 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm. It could support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy M2 or M20 was also spotted on benchmarking sites, GeekBench and Antutu with model number SM-M205F. The listings reveal this will be a mid-segment phone with an LCD display that will have Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy M20 will have a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a notch on top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It will run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. According to SamMobile, the phone will have dual-SIM support with a likely launch in Asia, parts of Europe, and the Middle East.