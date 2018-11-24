Samsung Galaxy M2 spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench, specifications leaked

Samsung is speculated to launch its new Galaxy M2 smartphone and it has been spotted on two benchmarking websites – AnTuTu and Geekbench. The specifications of Galaxy M2 listed on the two sites hint this will an entry-level smartphone. According to previous reports, Galaxy M2 will be the first smartphone in the company’s new Galaxy M series. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M series is said to replace its online exclusive Galaxy On series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M2 is listed with the model number SM-M205F on both AnTuTu and Geekbench. It scores a 1,319 in the single-core test and 4,074 in the multi-score test on Geekbench. On AnTuTu the device was able to score 107452.

According to the listings, Samsung Galaxy M2 will come have a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. A screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 suggests the phone will sport a notch on top of the display. Samsung Galaxy M2 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7885 processor paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Samsung could also release a 64GB storage model. The phone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s Experience UI skin on top.

Some reports have claimed that Samsung will launch three new models under its Galaxy M series including Galaxy M5, Galaxy M3 and Galaxy M2. The reports further state the Galaxy M5 will be the high-end model in the new series sporting an AMOLED display, whereas the other two variants will sport an LCD display panel.