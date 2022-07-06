Samsung announces India launch date for Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 budget smartphones will launch in India at 12 noon on July 14. The Galaxy M13 5G will feature 5G connectivity with support for 11 bands and a “RAM Plus” feature that will deliver up to 12GB of RAM for the user.

The Galaxy M13 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy M13 (4G variant) will come with a 6,000mAh battery. The phones will come with “Auto Data Switching” which will seamlessly switch between two SIMs for uninterrupted internet.

The Samsung Galaxy M12, the predecessor of the M13 series, launched in India in March 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The M12 was powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and a 6.5-inch 720p display. The M12 came with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens camera and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots.

But images of the international version of the Galaxy M13 show that Samsung has switched out a quad rear camera array for a triple camera set-up.

Samsung hasn’t yet announced the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M13 series but there could be small improvements across the board when compared to its predecessor. Similarly, you can also expect to pay a little more than the price of the M12 for the new devices. The pre-launch webpage went live on Amazon today. You can visit it to get notified when the phone goes on sale.