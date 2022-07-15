Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launch in India: Specifications, price

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G in India. The M series is a very popular smartphone line in India, having sold over 42 million units in the country since its launch in 2019, according to the company. The M13 series comes with up to 12GB of RAM and the “RAM Plus” feature allows users to expand RAM size by using some of the storage space. The phones also come with expandable storage up to 1TB. The new phones go on sale from July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M13, M13 5G: Price in India

The Galaxy M13 series is available in three colours: Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The non-5G variant of the Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB.

Both phones will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23. ICICI Bank card users can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 on purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M13, M13 5G: Specifications, features

The Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display. The M13 gets a triple camera with 50MP primary camera and a 5MP ultra-wide lens and depth lens to help capture better quality photos and portraits. The M13 5G has dual camera, which includes a 50MP camera and 5MP ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy M13 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor that can clock up to 2.2GHz. The M13 4G option is powered by the Exynos 850 processor.

The M13 5G supports 11 5G bands which can help with faster downloads and smoother video conferencing. The M13 series comes with Auto Data Switching where users can make and receive calls using data from the secondary SIM even when the first SIM has no network coverage.

The Galaxy M13 with a large 6,000mAh, while the 5G variant gets 5000 mAh battery and both models come with a 15W charger in the box.