Samsung Galaxy M12 with 90Hz Display launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M12, budget smartphone starting at Rs 10,999 which sports a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 6000 mAh battery as well and a 48MP camera setup at the back. The Galaxy M12 will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores starting March 18, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M12: Price

There are two variants of the Galaxy M12. The 4GB+64GB version will cost Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 13,499. The phone will come Black, Blue and White colour options.

Samsung is also introducing a launch offer on its website, Amazon and select retail stores, where customers using ICICI credit card would get upto Rs 1000 cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. For ICICI Bank debit card users, they will get Rs 1000 cashback on EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M12: Specifications

The Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch HD+resolution (720p) Infinity-V display. The upgrade is that this comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with Dolby Atmos support on on wired and Bluetooth headsets as well. It powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 850 octa-core processor, clocked at 2 GHz and built on the 8nm technology. Samsung claims the processor will ensure a power-efficient and smooth performance on the device.

The phone has a 6000 mAh battery and 15W charger inside the box. It also comes with the company’s own Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery to its full charge quickly.

The camera at the back includes a 48MP main camera, which uses Samsung’s own ISOCELL GM2 sensor. It has a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view and 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. The phone comes with other features in the camera such as the ability to personalise photos with Live Stickers. The front camera is 8MP.

The phone has a haze and matt finish with smooth curves for comfortable grip. It also sports a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core from Samsung, which offers separate viewing and interaction areas for natural interactions along with the Night Mode.