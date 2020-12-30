Samsung Galaxy M12 with 7,000 mAh battery expected to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy M12’s page seems to have gone live in India indicating that the phone will launch soon. A support page on Samsung India’s website shows the smartphone with model number SM-F127G/DS which has been previously associated with M12 in various leaks and including certification databases and benchmarking sites.

Thailand’s NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Geekbench have already hinted at M12’s launch. Reportedly, the phone is in mass production in the country already. The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 850 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung One UI on top.

There are reports that M12 could be launched in India as Samsung Galaxy F12, the second phone in the F series by the South Korean smartphone maker. Also, after the success of the Samsung Galaxy M51, M12 could also pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery which will also be capable of fast-charging.

There are no more details about the upcoming device. However, as per the renders shared by OnLeaks, the phone has a waterdrop-style notch display, a square-shaped camera module on the back, 1 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

There are no leaks about the expected price of the phone as well. Going by the specifications, the phone could be in the budget mid-range segment and will go up against the likes of Realme Narzo, Redmi Note series and others.

