Samsung Galaxy M10s with Exynos 7885, Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M10s, which is expected to be a new variant of Galaxy M10 that was launched in India in January this year, has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. The listing reveals key specifications such as the processor and OS.

Samsung Galaxy M10s is listed with model number SM-M107F. The phone will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM. We saw Exynos 7885 in the company’s last year’s mid-premium Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ smartphones.

The phone scored 1217 in single-core performance, while the multi-core performance score was 3324 respectively. The Galaxy M10s is listed with Android 9 Pie, which could come with Samsung’s One UI interface, which brings features like easier navigation on bigger screen phones, customizable Night Mode, and more.

When Samsung plans to launch Galaxy M10s is unclear at this point. We will have to wait for official launch to know more details on specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy M10 was announced at a starting price of Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The phone features a 6.22-inch Infinity V display with HD+ resolution. The Galaxy M10 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 processor and the internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD slot.