Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to launch in India today: Timings, expected price, specifications

Samsung is gearing up for the launch its Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones. The new Galaxy M series is aimed at millennials and will be an online exclusive series from the brand. Galaxy M10 and M20 are the phones expected today with a price tag under Rs 9,000 for the M10, while the M20 could be price under Rs 12,000 for the highest variant. Samsung’s Galaxy M series will try and take on the popular Redmi phones from Xiaomi, which have helped the latter to dethrone the South Korean major from the top spot of India’s smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launch timings, livestream how to watch

Samsung is not hosting a special event for the Galaxy M series launch. Instead the company has a notify me page live on the Samsung Online Store and the Amazon India online store. The Galaxy M series is expected to go on sale from February 5 itself.

As pointed out this will be an online only brand. The Galaxy M phones will be revealed at 6 pm tonight. Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy M phones will be online exclusive. Also the Galaxy M series is launching in India first.

Samsung Galaxy M10 expected specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy M10 will be the budget price variant in the series, which could start as low as Rs 7,990 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The Galaxy M10 will also have a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option for Rs 8,990, according to a report from IANS.

Samsung Galaxy M10 will have a 6-inch plus display with the Infinity V notch design, the company’s own Exynos processor, dual-rear cameras and a big battery from the company. The expectation is that the battery will be around 3500 mAh, while the phone will run the Exynos 7870 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M20 expected specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy M20 could have a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option could cost Rs 12,990, according to a report from IANS. The Galaxy M20 will likely have a bigger 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, and the Infinity V notch design as well.

Samsung Galaxy M20 could be powered by the company’s new 7904 processor, which was announced recently. The phone will have dual-camera set up at the back with 13MP+5MP combination expected. It could feature a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support, going by the teasers that Samsung has shared online.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will be powered by the Android Oreo 8.1 with a revamped version of the Samsung’s Experience UI. The One UI which is is based on Android Pie is not expected on the Galaxy M series.