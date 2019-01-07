Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 prices revealed, will start at Rs 9,500: Report

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 are due to launch in India this month, and could be priced under Rs 15,000 indicates a new report. A report by news agency IANS, has said that the Galaxy M10 from Samsung will be priced around Rs 9,500, while the M20 will cost nearly Rs 15,000. The report also adds that Samsung will be targeting millenials with these devices, which we had also reported earlier.

The Galaxy M series is being seen as a challenger to Xiaomi’s Redmi phones in the market, which are dominating the budget segment in India. Xiaomi has now been the number one player in the Indian smartphone market for the last few quarters, beating the South-Korean giant.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Expected specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy M series will come with what the company is calling an ‘Infinity V notch display’. These will be the first Samsung phones to sport a notched style display, which is a clear departure from the company’s earlier policy. The displays will likely have reduced bezels on the side. An FCC listing has also confirmed the presence of a notch, according to reports.

Samsung is expected to launch a total of three phones in the Galaxy M series, with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 and a Galaxy M30 variant as well. However, the Galaxy M10 and M20 are expected in India first, and a support page mentions the model number SM-M105F/DS variant for the Galaxy M10 on the company’s India website.

We had also reported earlier that the Galaxy M series will be powered by an Exynos processor and priced in the mid-range segment. Samsung will be targeting millennials with its Galaxy M series in India, and the base Galaxy M10 could be in the Rs 10,000 price range, as we had noted earlier. It is not clear if Samsung will have different storage variants for the M series, a strategy that has worked in favour of Xiaomi.

Galaxy M10 will have a 6-inch plus display and will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz, if one goes by previous leaks. The Galaxy M20 could come with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. Both phones are expected to be based on Samsung’s Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Aonther report has said that Galaxy M10 will have a 6.13-inch display, an 8MP front camera with LED flash. The dimensions of the phone according to the FCC listing are 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm.