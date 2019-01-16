Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 India launch on Jan 28: Infinity V notch, expected price, fast charging

Samsung’s new Galaxy M series with two smartphones – Galaxy M10 and M20 – will launch in India on January 28. A third, Galaxy M30 is also believed to be in works details of which are unclear at this point. The new phones will be exclusive to Amazon India, suggest ‘notify me’ page for the upcoming Galaxy M on the e-commerce site.

Samsung’s Galaxy M series will be budget series, targeted at millennials and expected to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi phones. The price of the phones have also been leaked, said to start at Rs 9,500. Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 are said to sport Infinity V notch display and dual rear cameras. Ahead of the launch, we take a look at everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20:

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: India launch date, expected price

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be unveiled in India on January 28. Samsung’s new Galaxy M series will make its global debut in India and will likely replace the company’s budget On series.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 could be priced under Rs 15,000, suggests a report by news agency IANS. The report adds that Galaxy M10 will be priced around Rs 9,500, while the M20 will cost nearly Rs 15,000. Of course, we will have to wait for the official launch to know more.

The phones will likely be Amazon exclusive as the e-commerce site has already put out ‘notify me’ page for the devices. The promotional images hint at the new Infinity V notch style.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Infinity V notch, dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will sport Infinity V style notch, wherein the two phones will have a small V-shaped notch in the centre on top. The notch will likely hold the front camera sensor. Both the devices will have minimum bezels on the sides. These will be the first Samsung phones to feature notched style display.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 both could feature dual rear cameras, specifications of which are yet to be known. A fingerprint sensor will be placed on the back cover.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Bigger batteries, fast charging

Samsung is promising fast-charging with 3X faster charging on the new Galaxy M10 and M20 phones. The Amazon listing talks of an extra large battery on the Galaxy M series, along with a powerful processor. Though battery capacity of the two phones is unclear at this point, reports suggest that Galaxy M10 will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 FCC listing reveals the phone could have a 6.5-inch screen with Infinity V notch. The phone is said to be powered by Exynos 7870 processor paired with a Mali-T830 GPU. It could be available in 3GB RAM model coupled with either 16GB or 32GB internal space, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Reports claim that Samsung Galaxy M10 will run Android 8.1 Oreo and it will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The phone will be available in Blue and Dark Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 was spotted on US certification site, FCC that revealed its specifications. The phone will reportedly have 8MP front camera, which will be placed inside the Infinity V notch. The display could be 6.13-inches LCD with full HD+ resolution. The phone will have a dual rear camera setup, expected to be a combination of 13MP and 5MP cameras.

The phone is speculated to be available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM+32 ROM and 3GB RAM+64GB storage. The colour options include blue and dark grey. Samsung Galaxy M20 could measure 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm. It could support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It will run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. According to SamMobile, the phone will have dual-SIM support with a likely launch in Asia, parts of Europe, and the Middle East.