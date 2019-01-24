Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 Android Pie timeline revealed ahead of Jan 28 launch

Samsung has confirmed the Android 9.0 Pie update timeline for its Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 even before the launch of the smartphones. A screenshot of Samsung Members App that enlists Android 9.0 Pie schedule for its eligible smartphones was put out by SamMobile. As per the list, the upcoming Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie in August 2019.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy M-series will make its global debut in India on January 28 with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. It looks like the phones will launch with the older Android Oreo version, in line with leaks, and will receive Android 9.0 Pie later in the year.

Based on Android will be Samsung’s new One UI skin, which brings with it a number of new features to the company’s phones. These include all key tabs, actions buttons, and pop-ups within easy reach of the user, more minimal design to Samsung flagship phones as well as new customisable Night Mode.

The mid-range devices are expected to be priced below Rs 15,000. As per a report by news agency, IANS, Galaxy M10 will cost Rs 7,990 while Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 10,990. Both Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be exclusive to Amazon.in and sales will begin March 5.

As per the list, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ will get Android Pie update in February, which is next month. The list also includes the timeline for Samsung’s tablets. The Galaxy Tab S3 will be upgraded to Pie in August this year, while Galaxy Tab A (2017) and Galaxy Tab A (2018) will receive the update in September and October respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and Honor View20: Mobiles expected next week in India

Advertising

Samsung devices scheduled to be upgraded to Android Pie in March include Galaxy Tab S4 10.5, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8+, and Galaxy A9. The list for April includes Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J8, and Galaxy On7 Prime. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy J7 Neo, and Galaxy J7 Pro will receive Android Pie in June, while Galaxy J7 Duo in July respectively.