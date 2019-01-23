Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and Honor View20: Smartphone launches in India next week

The last week of January is when several smartphone makers have scheduled big launches in India. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy M-series will make its global debut in India on January 28, followed by the launch of Honor View20 on January 29. The Galaxy M-series will reportedly have two phones – Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – priced under Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the View20 has an in-display hole that includes the front camera. Honor View20 was unveiled in China in December last year, while it was globally launched at an event in Paris on January 22. Let us take a look in detail the smartphone launches in India next week including Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Honor View20.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch on January 28

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will launch in India at an event in New Delhi on January 28. Ahead of the official debut, specifications of the two phones have been leaked in detail. Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series will likely go up against Xiaomi’s Redmi series of smartphones in the mid-end segment.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be exclusive to Amazon India. The listing suggests both the phones will feature Infinity V style notch and fast charging technology with 3x fast charging. A report by news agency, IANS claims the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 7,990 while Galaxy M20 will cost Rs 10,990. The devices will go on sale on Amazon starting March 5.

As for specifications, the Galaxy M10 could have a 6.5-inch screen, Exynos 7870 processor, and 3,500mAh battery. It could be available in 3GB RAM model coupled with either 16GB or 32GB internal space, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is speculated to feature a 6.13-inches LCD full HD+ resolution display, 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera. It will have Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage variants. The Galaxy M20 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Both the phones will run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor View20 India launch on January 29

Honor View20 India launch will happen on January 29 in Gurugram, Haryana. The premium mid-range phone will be exclusive to Amazon and will cost around Rs 40,000. The phone made its global debut in Paris earlier this week with a punch-hole camera on the front as its highlight. The View20 has a circular in-display cut-out punch hole on the top-left corner of the screen that includes the front camera.

Honor View20 sports a reflective glass back design with a V-shaped pattern. It sports an edge-to-edge 6.4-inches screen with FHD+ resolution. The phone is powered by the Kirin 980 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM – and storage options up to 256GB. The battery is 4,000mAh.

Honor View20 gets a 48MP rear camera that uses a Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also a secondary ToF (Time of Flight) camera at the back which helps in identifying 3D objects. The front camera is 25MP. The View20 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.