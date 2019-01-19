Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India revealed, launch on Jan 28

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 India launch is set for January 28. The smartphones will launch under Samsung’s new Galaxy-M series. As per a report by the news agency, IANS, Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 7,990 while Galaxy M20 will cost Rs 10,990. Both the phones will go on sale on Amazon from March 5 and will be available on Samsung shop online as well.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be manufactured at the company’s largest mobile facility in Noida, the report adds. Both the phones will sport Infinity V style notch and fast charging technology with 3x fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M20 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery while Galaxy M10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M20 could feature a 6.13-inches LCD with full HD+ resolution. The phone will have a dual rear camera setup, expected to be a combination of 13MP and 5MP cameras. The front camera could be 8MP.

The phone could be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It could be available in 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 3GB RAM+64GB storage variants. The colour options include blue and dark grey. Samsung Galaxy M20 could measure 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm. It will run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy M10 could have a 6.5-inch screen. The phone is said to be powered by Exynos 7870 processor paired with a Mali-T830 GPU. It could be available in 3GB RAM model coupled with either 16GB or 32GB internal space, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 India launch on Jan 28: Infinity V notch, expected price, fast charging

Advertising

Reports claim that Samsung Galaxy M10 will run Android 8.1 Oreo and it will be available in Blue and Dark Grey colour options.