Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked; expected to start at Rs 7,990

The prices of Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 — which are due for launch on January 28 — will start from Rs 7,990. News agency IANS claims 2GB/ 16GB version of Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 7,990 while 3GB/ 32GB version will cost Rs 8,990. Meanwhile, the 3GB/ 32GB variant of the Galaxy M20 will cost Rs 10,990 while the 4GB/ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 12,990.

Refuting the earlier media reports which claimed the starting price for Samsung’s M-series to be Rs 8,990, IANS cites ‘reliable industry sources’ to tip the prices for Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 ahead of their January 28 launch.

As per the report, both the smartphones will be available on Amazon.in from March 5. Also, India will be the first country where the new M-series will be launched.

Speaking to IANS earlier this month, Global Vice President, Samsung India, Asim Warsi said, “India is the first market for the global launch of ‘M’ series. It will go to other markets later.” The ‘M’ series will also be available on Samsung’s online store.

The Galaxy ‘M’ series smartphones with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power that are being manufactured at Samsung’s facility in Noida, the world’s largest mobile phone factory. The Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,400mAh battery.

Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be pitched against Xiaomi’s Redmi series. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Xiaomi held the number one spot in the Indian smartphone market with a market share of 28 per cent, ahead of Samsung. According to the Hong-Kong-based research firm, Samsung held the number two position with a market share of 22 per cent.