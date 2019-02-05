Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 first sale today: Price in India, specifications and offers

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will go on sale in India today. Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be available on Amazon India and Samsung’s official online store starting February 5 at 12 noon. The latest Galaxy M series smartphones were launched last week in the country.

India is the first country where Samsung has started selling the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones. The new Galaxy M series is squarely aimed at Xiaomi’s Redmi series. The devices start at Rs 7990 and are aimed to corner the mid-range smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy M10 costs Rs 7,990 for the model with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Samsung is also selling the Galaxy M10 with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. This particular variant is priced at Rs 8,990.

Next up is the Galaxy M20. The phone can be purchased for Rs 10,990 for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A slightly better version offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will cost Rs 12,990.

As far as launch offers are concerned, those Jio 4G users who plan to buy the Galaxy M series phones will receive “double-data” on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge plans.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB storage. MicroSD card support is also available (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, the Galaxy M10 has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP secondary snapper. The front camera is 5MP. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs on Samsung Experience UI with Android Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V screen. It is powered by a new Exynos 7904 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage with microSD support. The handset has dual cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The front camera is 8MP.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Like the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20 runs on Samsung Experience UI with Android Oreo.

Both Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 come with Widevine L1 certification for seamless streaming of HD content through popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The phones come in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.