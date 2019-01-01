Samsung Galaxy M10 with Exynos 7870 passes through FCC ahead of launch

Samsung is currently working on a new affordable smartphone series, dubbed Galaxy M. The series is said to include four smartphones: Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40. Now, the Galaxy M10 has just passed FCC certification, as spotted by Nashville Chatter

Advertising

According to the FCC filing, Samsung Galaxy M10 sports a 6.5-inch display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 processor paired with a Mali-T830 GPU. The device will come with 3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

As per earlier reports, Samsung Galaxy M10 will come in Blue and Dark Grey colour options. It will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will feature a 13MP primary sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor for taking selfies on the front. The new Galaxy M series is being said to debut globally in India this month and will all sport the company’s new Infinity-V style displays.

In related news, the Galaxy M30 was recently spotted on GeekBench with a model number of SM-M305F. According to the listing, it will be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and is expected to come with 64GB or 128GB storage. And not just the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M20 too was recently spotted on the GeekBench and AnTuTu. The upcoming smartphone will have a display resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor inside.