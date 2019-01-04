Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will sport Infinity V notch display, launch in Jan 2019 in India

Samsung India is supposed to launch a new Galaxy M series in January 2019, and the new phones will have an Infinity V Notch display, according to several reports. Our sources at Samsung also confirmed that this will indeed be the case with the new Galaxy M phones.

The new display strategy is very interesting, and will mark a clear departure from what Samsung has previously told indianexpress.com.

“We make our own displays and we were the first to disrupt the Infinity display experience on the Galaxy S8. Even then, we had a choice to port a notched display, but we chose not to do that. We believe that it is a clutter creating experience when watching videos and we have chosen strategically to stay away from that kind of an experience,” Sumit Walia, Director Mobile Marketing of Samsung India had told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of Galaxy A7 launch last year.

However, this looks set to change with the Galaxy M phones. Earlier a support page for the Galaxy M10 was spotted on the India website of the brand. Samsung is expected to launch three phones in the Galaxy M series, with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 and a Galaxy M30 variant as well.

The support page mentions the model number SM-M105F/DS variant of the Galaxy M10 on its website, and the phone will be a dual-SIM one, which is not surprising for the Indian market. The support page does not reveal anything else, but there have been plenty of other leaks around the Galaxy M10 and M20.

Our sources at Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy M series will be powered by an Exynos processor and priced in the mid-range segment. Samsung will be targeting millenials with its Galaxy M series in India, and the base Galaxy M10 could be in the Rs 10,000 price range. The price though could change depending on the variant.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 specifications

Earlier, the Galaxy M10 was spotted at the US FCC and it revealed a 6-inch plus display. The Infinity V notch display means they will offer a higher screen-to-body ratio. According to another report, the Galaxy M10 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M20 could 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. It is expected to run Samsung’s Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Coming to the Galaxy M30, this variant was spotted on GeekBench with a model number of SM-M305F, Exynos 7885 processor and 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB or 128GB storage. The FCC listing had also confirmed the Infinity-V style display.

With the Galaxy ‘M’ series, Samsung could replace the online-exclusive Galaxy On series. Samsung has not launched any new devices under this brand for a while now.

For Samsung, the Galaxy M series will be an important one, considering it has struggled in India with the newer budget launches. The budget J series has struggled to compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi phones which have managed to capture this segment quite well, and pushed the Chinese player to the top of the Indian market.

With the Galaxy M series, Samsung looks set to adopt a new design with the notched display. However, the success will depend a lot on the pricing and specifications offered by Samsung.