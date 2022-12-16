scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Samsung Galaxy M04 launched starting at Rs 9,499: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung's newest entry-level smartphone.

Samsung,The phone is available in two colours - Light Green and Dark Blue. (Image Source: Amazon India)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Samsung has launched a number of entry-level smartphones over the years and the newest one comes as a part of the brand’s M-series. The new Galaxy M04 starts at Rs 9,499 and comes with a MediaTek processor, dual cameras and more.

Here’s a full look at the specifications and features of the phone to help you figure out if this phone is for you if you’re looking to buy a new affordable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M04: What’s new?

The Galaxy M04 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display and a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. There’s also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy M04 launched starting at Rs 9,499: Check details

The phone is powered by a 4G MediaTek Helio P35 chip and up to 4GB RAM. You can get the phone in 64GB or 128GB storage variants, but both variants come with expandable storage till up to 1TB. The phone has no fingerprint sensor but does support face unlock.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant. Customers buying the phone can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions.

The phone is available in two colours – Light Green and Dark Blue. Interested users can buy the phone on Samsung.com, Amazon India and select retail outlets.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:07:35 pm
Next Story

SC to Consortium of NLUs: Ensure no differently-abled student is denied access to CLAT exam

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close