Samsung Galaxy M04 launched starting at Rs 9,499: Check details

Samsung has launched a number of entry-level smartphones over the years and the newest one comes as a part of the brand’s M-series. The new Galaxy M04 starts at Rs 9,499 and comes with a MediaTek processor, dual cameras and more.

Here’s a full look at the specifications and features of the phone to help you figure out if this phone is for you if you’re looking to buy a new affordable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M04: What’s new?

The Galaxy M04 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display and a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. There’s also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 4G MediaTek Helio P35 chip and up to 4GB RAM. You can get the phone in 64GB or 128GB storage variants, but both variants come with expandable storage till up to 1TB. The phone has no fingerprint sensor but does support face unlock.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant. Customers buying the phone can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions.

The phone is available in two colours – Light Green and Dark Blue. Interested users can buy the phone on Samsung.com, Amazon India and select retail outlets.