Samsung Galaxy M02s with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M02s has been launched in Nepal. The key highlights of the device are a triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 450 processor, and more. The company also has plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy M02s in India on January 7, which is tomorrow. In India, the entry-level device is expected to be priced around Rs 8,000.

The company is offering the device in only one configuration. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M02s is selling for NPR 15,999 (around Rs 9,900), which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It can be purchased through online stores in the region like Daraz.com. The new Samsung phone has been made available in three colour options, including black, blue, and red.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch display. It offers a waterdrop-style notched display, similar to other entry-level phones. There is also a slight chin at the bottom of the display. At the back of the Samsung Galaxy M02s, the company has added a rectangular-shaped module.

The smartphone draws power from a Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC, which is paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10-based Samsung Onee UI operating system.

The company is expected to launch the device with the latest Android 11 OS. At the back, there is a triple camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The device features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. You get photography features like ISO control, auto flash, digital zoom, HDR, and exposure compensation. The latest Samsung Galaxy M02s ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.