Samsung Galaxy M02s coming to India on January 7, priced under Rs 10,000

Samsung announced today that it will be launching its budget device Samsung Galaxy M02s on January 7, 2021, at 1 PM. The latest entrant to Samsung’s popular M series will be priced under Rs 10,000, the South Korean smartphone maker has confirmed. The product page for the affordable smartphone is live already.

Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display which looks more like a waterdrop-style notch to house the front snapper. From the teaser video, it seems like that the phone will have a textured design on the back for better grip. The rear camera module is a rectangular one with a triple-camera setup.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which hasn’t been specified yet. It will be coupled with 4GB of RAM which should be good for casual gaming. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is not yet clear whether the phone will sport a Type-C sport, support fast charging, or not. In the teaser, a speaker grill is visible too which can come in handy while consuming content on the device. Samsung Galaxy M02s will be competing with devices like Realme Narzo 20A, Redmi 9, Nokia 2.4, and others.

Samsung M02s will be a considerable improvement over the M01 which has thicker bezels and chin on the front. On the back, it has a dual-camera with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung is also expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M12 which allegedly packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery similar to the M51. As per reports, the M12 is in mass production in India already and could launch soon. The Geekbench listing suggests that it may be powered by the Exynos 850 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and run on Android 11 with Samsung One UI on top.

