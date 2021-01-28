Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch on February 2: Check expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 is all set to launch in India on February 2, which will kick off at 1:00PM. Amazon has published a dedicated Galaxy M02 launch page on its platform, which suggests that the base model of the device will be priced around Rs 7,000. The enter-level phone will be a sequel to the Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in June 2020. Apart from the launch date, Amazon has also revealed Samsung Galaxy M02’s design and key features. Read on to know more about the upcoming budget phone.

The Galaxy M02 will arrive with a 6.5-inch screen. You will find the same panel in most of the budget phones. The device comes with HD+ Infinity V display and will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It will sport a waterdrop notched display and a thick chin. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The Samsung Galaxy M02 could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s, which was just recently launched in Europe. It is priced in Thailand at THB 2,999, which is around Rs 7,300 in India. The price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, but Samsung India is expected to offer 3GB RAM as the base model.

If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor. It is expected to arrive with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It could be paired with a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there could be a 5MP camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The budget device might offer a USB Type-C port, just like Xiaomi phones.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone is expected to run on the latest Android 11 OS. If this is a rebadged version of Galaxy A02, then it could be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC. It will likely offer a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the internal storage.