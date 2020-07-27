Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go now in India

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with several ‘Make for India’ features, which according to the company help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. (Image: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with several ‘Make for India’ features, which according to the company help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched a new affordable smartphone, called Samsung Galaxy M01 Core powered by Google’s Android Go operating system. It is priced at Rs 5,499 for the 1GB RAM/16GB storage variant and at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Black, Blue and Red colour options starting July 29 via leading online stores, Samsung India e-Store and the company’s official retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core looks like a rebranded Galaxy A01 Core, which was recently launched in Indonesia. The Galaxy A01 Core is priced at Rupiah 1,099,000 (approximately Rs 5,600).

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core sports a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor paired with a ‎PowerVR GE8100‎ GPU. The device features 1GB/2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android Go operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which the company claims can offer users up to 11 hours of backup on a single charge.

The device comes with several ‘Make for India’ features, which according to the company help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. These features include an intelligent screen, intelligent inputs, and intelligent photos.

Samsung Galaxy Core M01 features an 8MP single camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with best-in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

