Samsung Galaxy M-series to launch in January 2019: Everything we know so far

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new affordable Galaxy ‘M’ series of smartphones soon, said to replace its online-exclusive Galaxy On series. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40 were recently spotted by Nashville Chatter on the US telecommunications certification website, FCC.

News agency IANS has reported that Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and M30 will make their global debut in India in January this year. However, there is some confusion over the names of devices as separate reports claim that Samsung’s new M-series phones will be called Galaxy M5, Galaxy M3 and Galaxy M2.

Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 are being as Galaxy M2 and M3 by some reports. So, what do we know about Samsung’s upcoming M series of smartphones so far? Here is a look:

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch: Everything we know

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy M-series with three new smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 could make their global debut in India soon. According to a report by IANS, which quotes industry sources, the phones are expected to launch in January, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy M3 or M30, M2 or M20 spotted on benchmarking sites

Samsung Galaxy M3 or M30 was spotted on GeekBench with a model number of SM-M305F. The phone could be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. It could be available with with 64GB or 128GB storage.

The Galaxy M2 or the M20 is speculated to be an entry-level smartphone, which was spotted on both GeekBench and Antutu with model number SM-M205F. It scores a 1,319 in the single-core test and 4,074 in the multi-score test on Geekbench. On AnTuTu the device was able to score 107452.

Samsung Galaxy M20 could have a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will have a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a notch on top on the display. It could be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The phone could feature 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. It is expected to run Experience UI skin, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Reports have claimed that the Galaxy both Galaxy M2 and M3 will sport an LCD display panel. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 with model numbers SM-M205F and SM-M305F respectively, are expected to be mid-range devices.

Both the phones could come with dual SIM support with a likely launch in Asia, parts of Europe, and the Middle East. While Galaxy M20 is expected to support 32GB/64GB internal storage, Galaxy M30 is likely to have 64GB/128GB internal memory options.

Samsung Galaxy M10 passes through FCC, Galaxy M5 details

Samsung Galaxy M10 FCC listing reveals the pone could sport the company’s new Infinity-V style display, with screen size of 6.5-inch. The phone is said to be powered by Exynos 7870 processor paired with a Mali-T830 GPU.

The phone could be available in 3GB RAM model cou-pled with either 16GB or 32GB internal space. The internal storage will be expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Reports claim that Samsung Galaxy M10 will run Android 8.1 Oreo and it will be backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The phone will be available in Blue and Dark Grey colour options. It will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will feature a 13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M5 is speculated to be the high-end model in the new series sporting an AMOLED display.