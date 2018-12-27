Samsung’s new Galaxy M series phones to launch in January 2019 in India

Samsung India is planning to launch a new Galaxy ‘M’ series with three smartphones in January 2019, says a new report from IANS. The news agency is quoting industry sources for the same, and it adds that the global debut of the Galaxy M series will take place in India.

The Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and M230 are expected to launch in India soon, adds the report. Previously we have seen leaks around the Galaxy M series as well. Earlier this week, the Galaxy M3 or M30 was spotted on GeekBench as well with a model number of SM-M305F.

This phone could be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and is expected to come with 64GB or 128GB storage.

The Galaxy M2 or the M20 was also spotted on the GeekBench and Antutu benchmark testing platforms. According to the earlier leaks, this phone Galaxy M2 has the model number SM-M205F, which was the same on both AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The specifications revealed in these test rankings, showed that the Galaxy M2 will have a display resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Samsung own Exynos 7885 processor paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The processor is the same as the other Galaxy M model.

RAM listed for the Galaxy M2 was 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage, which is less than the M30. The phone will run the current Experience UI skin on top based on Android Oreo 8.1

Other reports have claimed that the Galaxy M5 will be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display, while the M2 and M3 will come with an LCD display panel. According to leaks, the Galaxy M series will be online exclusive in India and that Samsung could replace this with the Galaxy J series.

With IANS inputs