Samsung Galaxy M series will be Amazon exclusive, Galaxy M20 design images leaked

Samsung Galaxy M series is supposed to launch in India on January 28, and this series is being seen a rival to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi phones. Samsung has already indicated that the Galaxy M series will be targeting millenials and come with a new Infinity V notch design.

The Galaxy M series will likely see two phones launch on January 28 with the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 expected. A Galaxy M30 is also believed to be in the works.

Samsung’s Galaxy M series will be Amazon exclusive in India when it goes on sale. The Amazon India website already has a page live for the upcoming phones. The Galaxy M series will have a V notch design as is clear from the promotional images being used on Amazon’s notify me page.

The images also reveal that one of the Galaxy M phones will come with dual-cameras at the back, and a fingerprint sensor is placed at that back as well. Samsung is also promising fast-charging with 3X faster charging on the new Galaxy M phones. The page also talks of an extra large battery on the Galaxy M series, along with a powerful processor.

Another Netherlands based website mobielkopen.net has shared images of the Galaxy M20 and its specifications based on details scraped from the manual guide for the phone.

The report says that the Galaxy M20 from Samsung will come with 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and speakers at the top and bottom of the device.

The manual guide also mentions Dolby Atmos support, dual SIM feature. The latter is not surprising for India. The Galaxy M20’s manual reveals that the volume buttons are placed on the right and power buttons are below them. The manual for the Galaxy M20 also mentions face recognition.

According to the report, the rear camera confirmation on Galaxy M20 is 13MP +5MP with 1.12 μm pixel size for the 13MP sensor and f/1.9 aperture. The phone could also come with digital zoom up to 4x and the secondary 5MP camera will have a pixel size of 1.12 μm with f/2.2 aperture.

The report further claims the new Samsung Galaxy M20 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7885 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. The phone will run Android Oreo 8.1.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is expected to have a price of under Rs 10,000, while the bigger M20 will have a higher price tag of close to Rs 15,000. Samsung will launch the Galaxy M series in India first, though it could be in introduced in other markets as well.

With Galaxy M series, Samsung will try and take on Xiaomi’s popular Redmi phones, which are dominating the under Rs 20,000 segment in the Indian market. Samsung’s Galaxy J, Galaxy On series have not really managed to take on Redmi in the way, the company would have expected.