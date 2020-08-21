scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 21, 2020
Top news

Samsung Galaxy M51: When is the India launch, what we know so far

Following the Galaxy M31s launch, Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy M51.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 9:34:30 am
galaxy m31s, samsung galaxu m31s, galaxy m31s price in india, galaxy m31s amazon sale, galaxy m31s specs, galaxy m31s features, galaxy m31s vs OnePlus Nord(Representational image)

Samsung recently unveiled the mid-range Galaxy M31s in the country. In our review of the Galaxy M31s, we mentioned that the smartphone to be one of the best under Rs 20,000. Following the Galaxy M31s launch, Samsung is now prepping to launch the Galaxy M51 in India. The launch date is yet to be revealed but reports suggest that the smartphone will be released very soon. The smartphone in fact appeared on Samsung’s website recently hinting at the imminent launch.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is preparing to bring a new M 5 series after a very long time. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 a lot has been revealed about the device. In fact, some of the key specifications of the smartphone are also out. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Samsung device so far.

It should be noted that none of the following specifications have been confirmed by Samsung, so take them with a pinch of salt.

1x1

Read Samsung Galaxy M31s review here

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

According to a leakster with username the_tech_guy on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a big 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The leak further reveals that the Samsung device will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor that powers many other smartphones like Redmi K20, Vivo X50, Galaxy A71, among others. These are the only two specifications that the leak revealed.

Past leaks suggested that the Galaxy M51 will run on One UI based on Android 10. The phone is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary lens, and third, an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is rumoured that the Samsung phone is expected to pack a big 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500 Bajaj finserv

For now, there are no details on the pricing. We expect the pricing of the M51 to be under Rs 20,000 just like other M series smartphones. We must wait for Samsung to announce the final price of the upcoming smartphone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 21: Latest News

Advertisement