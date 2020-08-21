Samsung Galaxy M51: When is the India launch, what we know so far

(Representational image)

Samsung recently unveiled the mid-range Galaxy M31s in the country. In our review of the Galaxy M31s, we mentioned that the smartphone to be one of the best under Rs 20,000. Following the Galaxy M31s launch, Samsung is now prepping to launch the Galaxy M51 in India. The launch date is yet to be revealed but reports suggest that the smartphone will be released very soon. The smartphone in fact appeared on Samsung’s website recently hinting at the imminent launch.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is preparing to bring a new M 5 series after a very long time. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 a lot has been revealed about the device. In fact, some of the key specifications of the smartphone are also out. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Samsung device so far.

It should be noted that none of the following specifications have been confirmed by Samsung, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

According to a leakster with username the_tech_guy on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a big 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The leak further reveals that the Samsung device will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor that powers many other smartphones like Redmi K20, Vivo X50, Galaxy A71, among others. These are the only two specifications that the leak revealed.

Past leaks suggested that the Galaxy M51 will run on One UI based on Android 10. The phone is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary lens, and third, an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is rumoured that the Samsung phone is expected to pack a big 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

For now, there are no details on the pricing. We expect the pricing of the M51 to be under Rs 20,000 just like other M series smartphones. We must wait for Samsung to announce the final price of the upcoming smartphone.

