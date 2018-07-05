Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Vs Moto G6: Specs compared

Samsung Galaxy J8 packs in all the modern-day features like face unlock, AI for a price of Rs 18,990. We compare it with Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, Nokia 6.1 and others. Samsung Galaxy J8 packs in all the modern-day features like face unlock, AI for a price of Rs 18,990. We compare it with Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, Nokia 6.1 and others.

Samsung Galaxy J8 is now available to purchase in India at Rs 18,990. The handset was formally announced in May alongside the Galaxy J6. The main attraction, it sports an 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Samsung Galaxy J8 also runs Android Oreo operating system out of the box. It packs in all the modern-day features like face unlock and artificial intelligence (AI) integrated into its camera for scene and object detection.

In terms of overall specifications of Samsung Galaxy J8, it comes with a bigger 6-inch display and 3,500mAh battery. Inside are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The device houses 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Let’s see how Samsung Galaxy J8 fares in comparison with some of its close rivals:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999)

On-paper, the Redmi Note 5 Pro beats both Galaxy J8 hands-down, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip On-paper, the Redmi Note 5 Pro beats both Galaxy J8 hands-down, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip

The biggest competition for the Galaxy J8 in its segment is Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. Although it starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it also has a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 16,999. On-paper at least, Redmi Note 5 Pro is ahead of new Galaxy J8 hands-down, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. Additionally, it sports 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Similarly, the front houses a 20MP selfie camera up front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with 4,000 battery, which is another advantage.

Vivo V9 Youth (Rs 18,990)

Vivo V9 Youth runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box Vivo V9 Youth runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box

Another close competitor for the Galaxy J8 has to be Vivo V9 Youth, additionally for a design trend that has significantly taken over the smartphones space: A notched display. Similar to Galaxy J8, this phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chip and 4GB RAM. This is the same processor as on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Vivo V9 Youth runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out of the box. But despite having dual rear cameras, overall specifications might not seem better than Samsung’s for the price. But if you lean more towards the design and Apple iPhone X-style notch, you can consider this option.

Nokia 6.1 (Rs 18,999)

Nokia 6 .1 sports a standard 5.5-inch Full HD 16:9 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Samsung Galaxy J8 runs its own software UI based on Android Oreo. But if you want to enjoy the stock Android experience, you can consider at comparatively less price, Nokia 6 (2018) is your option to consider. It also runs a better Snapdragon 630 chip, 4GB RAM and stock Android Oreo software out of the box. And since it falls under the Android One program, security and OS updates are guaranteed for two years. It sports a standard 5.5-inch Full HD 16:9 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. However, the battery capacity is 3,000mAh as opposed to 3,500mAh on the Galaxy J8.

Moto G6 (Rs 15,999)

Moto G6 runs Android Oreo OS out of the box and offers a 3000mAh battery under the hood Moto G6 runs Android Oreo OS out of the box and offers a 3000mAh battery under the hood

Moto G6 with 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and Snapdragon 450 processor is priced at Rs 15,999, pitting directly against the Galaxy J8. It sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Unlike the Galaxy J8, this one sports 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera whereas on the software front, it runs Android Oreo out of the box. It offers 3000mAh battery. Although some of the specs are inferior on-paper than Galaxy J8, the Moto G6 costs Rs 3000 less than Samsung’s.

