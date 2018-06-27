Samsung Galaxy J8 sale in India to begin from tomorrow: Price, launch offers, and more

Samsung Galaxy J8 will be available across retail outlets as well as Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon. Samsung Galaxy J8 will be available across retail outlets as well as Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Samsung has announced the availability of Galaxy J8 in India. The smartphone, which made debut alongside Galaxy J6 last month, will be available at a price of Rs 18,990 from June 28. Samsung Galaxy J8 comes in three colour options – Blue, Black, and Gold. The device will be available across retail outlets as well as Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon. People who purchase Galaxy J8 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm Mall can avail an additional cash back of Rs 2,000. In addition, users who activate Galaxy J8 on or before July 31 can also avail a one time screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with a 6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display. The phone gets dual rear cameras with 16MP+5MP combination and f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture on the two sensors. The cameras support features such as, Background Blur Shape, Live focus, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop. Samsung says the features are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Galaxy J8 also has a 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a polycarbonate unibody design. The phone comes with a software powered in-display home button and the fingerprint sensor has been placed on the back below the dual camera set up. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J8 has a 3500 mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with Samsung Mall and Chat-Over Video features. Samsung Mall lets takes advantage of AI to let users shop by clicking picture of a product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms. The Chat-Over Video lets chat via a transparent keyboard while watching video.

“At Samsung, our constant endeavour is to bring meaningful innovation in our products and services that can truly add value to the lives of consumers. Our signature Infinity display, Chat Over Video and Samsung Mall are already a hit amongst millennials and with Galaxy J8, we have focused more on the camera, which is one of the most used features for the millennial today. Two of the top three apps downloaded in India are photo editing apps. With the Galaxy J8, consumers can customize their images without any third party app and we are confident that they will love the flagship Live Focus feature and industry-first features like Portrait Dolly, Portrait Backdrop, and Background Blue shape. ” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press statement.

