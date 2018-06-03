Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro price drops in India, now available at Rs 16,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is now available for Rs 16,900, down from Rs 20,900 Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is now available for Rs 16,900, down from Rs 20,900

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro price has been dropped in India. The mid-end phone is now available in the country for a price of Rs 16,900. The information about the price cut was first revealed by a Mumbai-based mobile retailer, Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. The retailer in its tweet said, “#SamsungJ7pro now available at Rs.16900/- (Best Buy price).”

Notably, Samsung announced a price slash for the handset in March this year. The Galaxy J7 Pro received a price cut of Rs 2000 and the price had gone down to Rs 18,900. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro was launched in India in June last year for a price of Rs 20,900. It is worth noting that while the smartphone’s new price is listed on Flipkart, the Galaxy J7 Pro is still retailing at Rs 18,900 on Samsung official online store. The smartphone is available on Amazon for a price of Rs 17,400.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is seen listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 16,900

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro encased in a metal unibody design comes in two colour options- Black and Gold. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone offers 3GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage along with an expandable storage support of up to 128GB using microSD card.

As for the camera, the Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 13MP unit both on the front and back. It has a battery backup of 3600mAh and runs Android Nougat OS. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, 4G LTE and Micro-USB port for charging.

