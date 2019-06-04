Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro getting Android 9.0 Pie with Android May 2019 security patch: Report

Samsung has started pushing out One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie over-the-air (OTA) for its Galaxy J7 Pro smartphone in Russia according to a report by SamMobile. The new J730FMXXU5CSEE alongside Android 9.0 Pie also bundles the May 2019 security patch for Android.

As of now, there is no news as to when the update will start rolling out in other regions. However, seeing Samsung’s track record it might be pretty soon. In the report, SamMobile has not added any details about the changelog, but we can expect the update brings everything that is new inside of Android 9.0 Pie.

To recall, the device was back in 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat and was recently updated to Android 8.1 Oreo.

To check if your Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro has received the update, you can do so manually by following these steps. First, you will need to open your settings panel, where you will have to find and open the About Phone tab.

After that, you need to open the software update tab and then click on check for updates. If the update shows up press download and install.

Samsung has made quite a lot of changes to One UI like all important content has been moved from the top to the bottom, Photo Editor Pro editing tools come integrated into the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more. This is the second time Samsung has radically changed the design language of its UI and the name. The first UI from the company was called TouchWiz, which was then changed to Experience UI and now we are getting the One UI.