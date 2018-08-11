Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price slashed by Rs 1,000, now available at Rs 12,990

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo has received a further price cut of Rs 1,000 and can be bought at Rs 12,990. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo has received a further price cut of Rs 1,000 and can be bought at Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India has been slashed again. The phone is now selling at Rs 12,990 on Samsung Shop and Amazon, though Flipkart is still reflecting its older price. The price cut was revealed by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom via a tweet. The smartphone made its debut in India in April at Rs 16,990. It price was dropped to Rs 13,990 earlier this month. Now, the phone has received a further price cut of Rs 1,000 and can be bought at Rs 12,990. The Samsung smartphone comes in Black, Gold colour variants.

Amazon is hosting its Freedom Sale from August 9 to August 12, during which SBI debit card users can avail 10 per cent discount. The e-commerce site will offering up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories as well as other offers such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer and total damage protection plans. Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 10,700 off as well as up to Rs 10,000 extra off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes with dual rear cameras and it supports face unlock feature for unlocking the phone in addition to fingerprint sensor. The phone ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 7 series Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J7 Duo packs a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo has 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back, while the front shooter is 8MP. Both the cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Other features of the camera include Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. The front camera has a Selfie Focus mode that blurs the background in shots and Beauty Mode that automatically enhances selfies.

