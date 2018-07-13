Samsung Galaxy J6+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 in the works?

Samsung Galaxy J6+ will reportedly come with dual cameras and a 4,350mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J6+ will reportedly come with dual cameras and a 4,350mAh battery.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy J6 along with the Galaxy J8 in India. The former device later was rebranded as the Galaxy On6 for online sales. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to launch a high-end variant of Galaxy J6, which will reportedly be called Galaxy J6+. Samsung Galaxy J6+ will come with dual cameras and a 4,350mAh battery. It is codenamed ‘j6plte’ according to a report on XDA-Developer. The code is said to correspond to a model named Samsung J6-Plus LTE CIS SER. The CIS and SER indicate that Galaxy J6+ could be made available in Commonwealth of Independent States and Serbia.

As per the report, Galaxy J6+ smartphone will sport a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The RAM and internal storage capacities are currently unknown. The device will support a microSD expansion card slot like the Galaxy J6. The phone will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery and it will run Google’s Android Oreo operating system.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ is expected to feature dual rear cameras, though individual lens configuration is unclear at this point. The phone will have a single front camera for selfies. No information on availability or price of Galaxy J6+ is know at this point. The report itsef notes that the code can not be taken as confirmation of a Galaxy J6+ device. In fact, the phone might not launch at all.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked poster reveals headphone jack, sales from August 24

Samsung is also said to be working on its first Android Go powered smartphone, which recently showed up on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) official website. This means the company might be close to releasing its first Android Go smartphone.

