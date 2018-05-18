Samsung Galaxy J6 with Infinity Display to launch in India on May 21

Samsung Galaxy J6 smartphone with Infinity Display to launch on May 21, sale from May 22 Samsung Galaxy J6 smartphone with Infinity Display to launch on May 21, sale from May 22

Samsung Galaxy J6 with the Infinity Display will launch in India next. The smartphone will be launched at an event in Mumbai and it will go on sale in stores from May 22. Samsung Mobile India has tweeted out a video of the upcoming launch. Interested users can also register on the Samsung website to be notified of the Galaxy J6 launch.

Samsung’s tweet reads, “The Samsung #GalaxyJ6 is coming soon with state-of-the-art design and features that will make your life truly infinite. It’s coming to take you #ToInfinityAndMore.” The Infinity Display is Samsung’s take on the bezel-less display and sports an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Based on the photo shared, the Galaxy J6 will not have any side bezels, though it will continue to have the top and bottom bezel. Samsung Galaxy J6 will likely be a budget offering priced under Rs 15,000 given this is a budget series from the company.

Earlier specifications of the Galaxy J6 were leaked online by SamMobile along with specifications of another smartphone called Galaxy J4. According to SamMobile report, the Galaxy J6 and J4 will both run Android Oreo 8.0. The Galaxy J6 will have the model number SM-J600F and it was spotted on GeekBench as well.

According to the leaked specifications, Galaxy J6 will have a 5.6-inches display with an HD+ resolution (720p) which will be 1480×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor from Samsung, reported SamMobile and could come in three RAM and two storage combinations. Galaxy J6 will have a 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options, along with 32GB and 64GB storage, which will be expandable. The rear camera will be 13MP while the front camera will be 8MP and the phone is expected to pack a 3000 mAh battery.

The other Galaxy J4 is expected to have a 5.5-inch HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio and will be powered by Exynos 7570 chipset with 2GB/3GB RAM and 3000 mAh battery. The Galaxy J-series will likely continue with the S-Bike mode, Ultra Data-Saving mode as well when it comes to India.

The new Galaxy J6 will try and compete with Xiaomi and its budget Redmi 5, Redmi 5A series, which is dominating the market. We will have to wait and see how Samsung prices the Galaxy J6 in India. The company has recently lost market leadership position to Xiaomi, which is dominating in the budget segment.

