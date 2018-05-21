Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Difference in price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Here’s a look at the differences in specifications, features, and price. Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Here’s a look at the differences in specifications, features, and price.

Samsung Galaxy J6 is the company’s latest budget smartphone in India launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990. The handset is the first in the Galaxy J-series to feature trimmed bezels and an 18:5:9 aspect ratio display or what Samsung calls the Infinity Display. But how does this phone compare to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the undisputed king in under Rs 15,000 segment. ? In this article, we compare the two smartphones on the basis of the specifications, features and price.

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Design, display

Samsung Galaxy J6 doesn’t look cheap, despite a polycarbonate build. In fact, it feels good to hold and has a premium finish. The Galaxy J6 is different from the company’s past devices in the Galaxy J-series. The Galaxy J6 has adopted the 18:5:9 aspect ratio; this allowed Samsung to increase the size of the display without changing the overall footprint of the handset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is no different either. Like the Samsung Galaxy J6, the Redmi Note 5 has a taller, 18:9 display with minimal bezels over the top and bottom of the display. Looks are subjective in nature, so here are the photos of the two devices. You can make up your mind and decide on your own which smartphone looks better. The Galaxy J6 is available in Blue, Black and Gold colour options, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 can be purchased in Black, Blue and Gold options.

Samsung Galaxy J6 has a 5.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1440) Super AMOLED display. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 offers a Full HD+ (2160 x 1080p) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Galaxy J6 has a decent screen, but we will let you know how exactly the display is once we’re done with our review.

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Performance, battery

Samsung Galaxy J6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also there to expand the internal memory. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 features a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal memory. The Redmi Note 5 too comes with microSD support.

The battery on the Galaxy J6 is 3000mAh, though it remains to be seen how long it lasts on a single charge. We’ll share the full battery performance in our detailed review. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 4000mAh battery. It should easily last a day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Camera, software

Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, along with an 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera also features a facial recognition feature. There’s an LED flash on the front as well as on the back of the device. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with a selfie flash. The Galaxy J6 runs on Samsung’s own user interface which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 9.1 which is based on Android Nougat 7.1.2. So, Samsung new phone comes with the latest Android OS in the market.

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Price in India and availability

Samsung Galaxy J6 will be available in two variants; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 32GB variant costs Rs 13,990, whereas the 64GB model is priced at Rs 16,490. The handset will be made available in India from the company’s online store and retail shops from May 22.

Users can choose the Redmi Note 5 in two variants; 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM + 32GB store option is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 is already available for purchase in India through the Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and official retail partners including Flipkart.

