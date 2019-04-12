Samsung Galaxy J6 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

Samsung Galaxy J6 in Italy has started receiving Android 9 Pie update with the company’s One UI skin. According to a SamMobile report, the firmware version J600FNXXU3BSD1 is available for download in the country. It also includes the security patch for the month of March 2019.

The report adds that the Android 9 Pie update for Samsung Galaxy J6 is an over-the-air (OTA) update. It is expected to be available for users worldwide in the coming weeks.

The update brings with it features of Android 9.0 Pie such as new system navigation, updated settings, redesigned notifications panel, adaptive brightness, and predictive application actions. One UI features like split screen, where the top half of the screen is for viewing content, while the lower half is for interacting with the device.

More features of Samsung’s One UI include key tabs, action buttons, and pop-ups in the bottom half for an easy reach, minimal design, and customizable Night Mode.

It is unclear when the update will be released for Samsung Galaxy J6 users in India. The phone made its debut in the country last year in May at a starting price of Rs 13,990. The budget phone was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo.

In terms of specifications, it has a 5.6-inches HD+ Infinity display, Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, expandable storage support, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera. The battery on the Galaxy J6 is 3,000 mAh. It is available in 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB storage models.