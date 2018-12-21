Samsung Galaxy J6 software update brings auto brightness feature, dual VoLTE

Samsung Galaxy J6 is now getting a software update that adds a number of new important features, including “the selfie for auto brightness” function, dual VoLTE and AR Emojis. The update is of 286MB in size and can be installed over the air.

Advertising

First reported by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy J6 has received a new software update that introduces many new features. But the most important one is the “selfie for auto brightness” feature. With the latest update, Samsung Galaxy J6 will use its selfie camera to enable auto-brightness on the device. Remember, the ‘ambient sensor’ has been missing from the Galaxy J6, due to which, users have no choice but to manually adjust the brightness on their phones.

Along with the auto brightness feature, the update also brings dual VoLTE feature and AR Emojis. Plus, the Galaxy J6 is also getting the December 2018 security patch.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy J6 isn’t the only smartphone that has got the selfie for auto brightness feature through a software update. Last month, the Galaxy J8 had also got a similar firmware update. SamMobile further claims the update is also available for the Galaxy On6, which is similar to that of the Galaxy J6. The difference is that the Galaxy On6 is meant for the online market, whereas the Galaxy J6 is targeted towards the offline market.

In case you’re not aware, the Galaxy J6 made its debut in India in May this year. The mid-range smartphone features a 5.6-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, microSD support, a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy J6 is currently priced at Rs 12,990.