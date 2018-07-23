Over 2 million Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 smartphones sold in India: Samsung

Samsung sells 2 million units of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 in India. Samsung sells 2 million units of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 in India.

Samsung has managed to sell 2 million units of its mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 in India. The company is a press statement cited that the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 have attracted “50,000 consumers per day and reinforced Samsung Galaxy J as the ‘Most Loved’ smartphones in the country.” Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in May, while the J8 made its debut in India last month.

The key highlight of the updated Galaxy J-series smartphones are their near bezel-less Infinity display. Both the handsets feature Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display. Other features on the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 include Android Oreo with Samsung Experience layered on top, facial recognition for unlocking the device and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, and microSD support. The phone carries dual camera sensors on the rear side having a 16MP primary shooter with a f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with a f/1.9 aperture. The handset is backed by a 3500mAh battery.

The Galaxy J6, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (1480 x 720 pixels). Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone can be purchased in two variants: 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. On the camera front, it gets a 13MP primary sensor at the back with a f/1.9 aperture. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with soft LED flash support. It carries a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J8 is priced in India at Rs 18,990 for the 4GB RAM model. While the Galaxy J6 comes for a price of Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs 15,990 for the 4GB RAM version.

The South Korean major shipped 9.9 million smartphones in India in the second-quarter of 2018, according to Singapore-based research firm Canalys. The Galaxy J2 Pro was Samsung’s top-selling smartphone in India in Q2 2018, with over 2.3 million units shipped in the country.

