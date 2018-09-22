Samsung Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ launched: Price in India, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ price in India and availability have been announced by the company. Here are the details on specifications, features. Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ price in India and availability have been announced by the company. Here are the details on specifications, features.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ prices and availability have been announced by the company. Samsung Galaxy J6+ is priced at Rs 15,990, while Galaxy J4+ will cost Rs 10,990. Both the smartphones will be available starting September 25 across Samsung India retail outlets as well as online on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop. Galaxy J6+ can be bought in red, black and blue colour options. Samsung Galaxy J4+ will be available in gold, black and blue colour variants. Samsung Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ buyers can also avail ‘One time Screen Replacement Offer’ at Rs 9,90 till November 11.

Samsung’s new J-series smartphones were revealed earlier this week. Both the devices come with a 6-inch True HD+ Infinity display, Dolby Atmos sound, as well as new ‘Make for India’ Emotify feature. Galaxy J6+ and J4+ sport a glass finish, reflective back design. A true HD+ experience is ensured by L1 Widevine certification and users can enjoy 360-degree surround sound experience, thanks to Dolby Atmos. A fingerprint sensor on Galaxy J6+ is embedded in the power button on right side. Samsung Galaxy J4+ does not have a physical fingerprint sensor, and it relies on face unlock feature for unlocking the device.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ come with a new Emotify feature, available in 22 Indian languages. It lets users create avatars, that can be shared over message or on social media platforms. Galaxy J6+ gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP+5MP lens, with support for features like background blur and Dolly Zoom. The front camera is 8MP front. Galaxy J4+ sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Another ‘Make for India’ feature that Samsung has introduced on the two phones is the ability to install apps to SD card and move content to memory card. Both Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ are powered by Snapdragon 425 and pack 3,300mAh battery. Galaxy J6+ comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while Galaxy J4+ can be bought with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. Both the devices run Android Oreo.

“Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series, making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing many features such as Side fingerprint, Emotify, Install Apps on SD Card, Glass finish and striking new reflective colours. Galaxy J6+ and J4+ are just what today’s millennials are looking for in their smartphone – supreme style and unmatched performance,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a press statement.

