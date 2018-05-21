Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6, A6+ in India: Price, specs, features

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A6 and A6+ launched in India: Price, specifications. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A6 and A6+ launched in India: Price, specifications.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 with Infinity Display have been launched in India. Samsung has also launched two new phones in the Galaxy A series, which are the A6 and A6+. All four Samsung smartphones sport a display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy J8 will go on sale from July. Galaxy J6 will go on sale from May 22 on Flipkart, which is today. The Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be available from May 22 on Amazon India. Both the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A6+ also sport a dual-rear camera, which is not present on the regular Galaxy J6 and the Galaxy A6.

Samsung Galaxy J8, J6 prices in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy J6 has been launched in two variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy J6’s price in India will be Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM variant will cost Rs 16,490 in the market. The J6 will be sold via Flipkart.

The Galaxy J8 with dual rear camera will cost Rs 18,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, J8 is only going on sale in July. Consumers buying Galaxy J8 and J6 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 1,500 as part of the launch offers.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ prices in India, launch offers

Galaxy A6+ will come in one storage option at a price of Rs 25,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB version. The smaller Galaxy A6 will come in two variants of 4GB and 64GB storage or 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Prices of the two Galaxy A6 variants are Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.

Those who buy the Galaxy A6+ and A6 through ICICI Bank credit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 3,000. Samsung is making all four phones available in it online estore as well as on Paytm Mall. The Galaxy A and J series will also come with ‘One time Screen Replacement Offer’ for till June 20.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications, features

Galaxy J6 has a 5.6-inches HD+ (720p) display, which is also an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The processor is Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core with 3GB/4GB RAM coupled with 32GB and 64GB storage. The expandable storage support is 256GB.

The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 8MP with f/1.9 aperture on both. Battery on the Galaxy J6 will be 3000 mAh. The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.0. The Galaxy J6 has a polycarbonate body. Both the front and rear camera have LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy J6 series will come with a Chat-over-Video feature, which will allow consumers to chat through a transparent chat window and keyboard, while watching a video. The Samsung Mall app will also be a part of the Galaxy J6 series, and it relies on AI to show shopping results to users based on the pictures they click.

Samsung Galaxy J8: specifications, features

Galaxy J8 also sports a polycarbonate body and has a 6-inch SAMOLED HD+ resolution display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB with 256GB microSD card support. The smartphone has a dual-rear camera with 16MP+5MP combination and f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture on the two sensors. The Galaxy J8 also has a 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture. Galaxy J8 has a bigger 3500 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.0 The price is Rs 18,990 and is also comes with the new Samsung Mall and Chat-Over Video features.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+: Specifications, features

Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ smartphones have Infinity Display with 5.6-inches and 6-inches display size respectively. The Galaxy A6 has an HD+ resolution at 720p, while the bigger Plus variant has a full HD+ resolution. The bigger A6+ has a 1.8Ghz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, while the A6 has a 1.6Ghz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor.

The smaller Galaxy A6 has 3GB /4GB RAM options with 32GB /64GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB. Samsung Galaxy A6+ is only available in one variant: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The dual rear camera on the Galaxy A6+ is 16MP+5MP with f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture on the A6+, while the front camera is 24MP with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy A6 has a single 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, and 16MP front camera. The Galaxy A6 has a 3000 mAh battery, while the bigger A6+ has a 3500mAh battery.

