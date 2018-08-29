Samsung Galaxy J4 receives a price cut; 3GB RAM variant now available for Rs 10,990

Samsung Galaxy J4 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor paired with ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. Samsung Galaxy J4 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor paired with ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU.

Samsung earlier this year launched two variants of its Galaxy J4 with 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage in India. Soon after the launch, the 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage variant got a Rs 500 price cut. Now the company is giving a similar treatment of Rs 1,000 to the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. It is now available for Rs 10,990 in both online and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy J4 sports 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor paired with ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Samsungs’s own Experience UI skin and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy J4 sports a 13MP camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/1.9. On the front, it 5MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10’s all three variants likely to come with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

In other news, Samsung recently launched its first Android Go powered smartphone, Galaxy J2 Core in India. The launch took place during the Google for India 2018 event. The Galaxy J2 Core is priced at Rs 6,190 and will be made available for purchase across all retail stores and Samsung e-shop website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd