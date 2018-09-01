Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime spotted on official site; launch soon?

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime will run Android 8.1 Oreo. (Image of Samsung Galaxy J4 (left) and Galaxy J6 (right) for representation) Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime will run Android 8.1 Oreo. (Image of Samsung Galaxy J4 (left) and Galaxy J6 (right) for representation)

Samsung is planning to launch Prime variants of its Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 smartphones, support pages for which have gone live on the company’s Vietnamese website. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime succeeds Galaxy J4, that was launched in India in June. Galaxy J6 made its debut in the country in May and price starts at Rs 13,990.

Samsung’s upcoming Prime versions of Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 will likely be powered by Snapdragon processor, instead of Samsung’s own Exynos on the original phones. Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime will run Android 8.1 Oreo, reveal support pages. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime is listed with model number SM-J415F, while Galaxy J6’s model number is SM-J610F respectively. More details are unclear at this point.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy J4 has 5.5-inch HD SAMOLED display, Exynos 7570 quad-core processor, 3,000mAh battery, 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and 5MP selfie shooter. The price starts at Rs 9,990 for base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB and 32GB memory variant is priced at Rs 11,990. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung’s UI on top. The physical home button on Galaxy J4 doubles up as the phone’s fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy J6 gets a 5.6-inches HD+ Infinity Display display, Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, as well as 13MP and 8MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture on both. Both the front and rear camera have LED flash. The battery is a 3,000 mAh one. It runs runs Android 8.0 Oreo. It features 3GB/4GB RAM coupled with 32GB and 64GB storage. The expandable storage support on both the phones is 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 come with Samsung Mall app that it relies on AI to show shopping results to users based on the pictures they click.

